Anticipated 2024 Social Security COLA Increase: Retirees to Receive an Additional $55.12 per Month

Title: Retirees to Receive Modest Increase in Social Security Checks by 2024, Preliminary Estimates Forecast

By 2024, retired workers can expect an average additional $55.12 in their monthly Social Security checks for Cost of Living Adjustments (COLA), according to preliminary estimates. The Senior Citizens League, a non-partisan organization representing retirees, predicts that there will be a minimal increase in funds distributed by the Social Security Administration (SSA) next year, compared to the significant increase documented this year.

Currently, retirees and other beneficiaries receive checks reflecting a COLA of 8.7%, which is one of the highest in Social Security history. However, due to a drop in inflation levels, this figure is anticipated to be much lower in 2024.

The Senior Citizens League calculates that a 3% COLA will be applied in 2024. Based on this projection, retirees can expect an average increase of $55.12 in their monthly checks. Likewise, spouses of retirees will receive an additional $26.79, survivors will see an increase of $43.56, and disabled workers will receive an extra $44.59 per month.

According to data from the SSA cited by USA Today, the total monthly checks for various beneficiaries will be as follows: retirees will receive $1,892.41 (previously $1,837.29), spouses of retirees can expect $919.80 (previously $893.01), survivors will receive $1,495.41 (previously $1,451.85), and disabled individuals will receive $1,531.01 (previously $1,486.42).

The aim of COLA is to provide retirees and other recipients of Social Security programs like Supplemental Security Income (SSI) with sufficient purchasing power to cope with the rising costs of goods and services due to inflation.

The COLA figure is determined through the Consumer Price Index for Workers (CPI-W). It compares the inflation levels of the third quarter of the current year (July, August, and September) with the previous year. If the current CPI-W is higher, Social Security recipients will receive an increase in the following year.

The next COLA increase is slated to take place in October.

