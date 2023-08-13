Anticipating Monetary Policy Cuts and a Positive Mid-term Report Season: CITIC Securities

CITIC Securities: Expectation of Monetary Policy Cut and Bottoming Out of A-Share Profit Cycle in Mid-Term Report Season

In a recently released research report, CITIC Securities has highlighted the possibility of future monetary policy cuts and the potential bottoming out of the current A-share profit cycle during the mid-term report season.

The report begins by discussing the lower-than-expected overall social financing in July. Specifically, RMB loans increased by 345.9 billion yuan, marking a year-on-year decrease of 349.8 billion yuan. The report suggests that this decline could be attributed to several factors, including pre-overdraft of credit demand, early loan repayments by residents, and weak credit demand for infrastructure financial expenditures. As a result, CITIC Securities anticipates that the future monetary policy may involve reductions in the required reserve ratio (RRR) and interest rates to stimulate the economy.

The gradual adjustment of real estate policies is expected to further contribute to the restoration of credit demand in the real economy. Additionally, the report highlights positive signals from the two major price indicators in July. The year-on-year turning point of the Producer Price Index (PPI) occurred as expected, followed by a significant narrowing of the month-on-month decline.

However, the report acknowledges that the export data for July continued to decline due to the drag of the high base effect from the same period last year. Nonetheless, it is projected that the high base factor will gradually fade in August, alleviating the negative impact on export growth rates.

Finally, CITIC Securities predicts that the mid-term report season for this year is likely to represent the bottom of the current A-share profit cycle. The report highlights that factors such as price suppression improvements and the strengthening of follow-up policies have contributed to this projection. As a result, profits in the non-financial sectors are expected to enter a new round of stability during the second half of the year.

This news article is sourced from the financial circles and provides valuable insights from CITIC Securities’ research. Investors and market participants may find this information useful in understanding the potential future direction of China‘s monetary policy and its impact on the A-share profit cycle.

