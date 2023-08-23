Anticipating Powell’s Dovishly Hawkish Speech: Impact on Gold Prices

Title: Powell’s Jackson Hole Speech Expected to Maintain Dovish yet Hawkish Stance, Good News for Gold

Subtitle: Investors eagerly await Fed Chair’s insights into future monetary policy

Date: August 23, 2023

In an anticipation-filled event, Chairman Powell’s upcoming speech at the central bank’s summer seminar in Jackson Hole has garnered significant attention from investors, traders, market economists, and analysts. With the market eagerly searching for any hints about the future monetary policy of the Federal Reserve, Powell’s address is considered to be one of the most significant speeches he delivers each year.

Market participants are particularly interested in whether the Fed will stick to its current mandate and proceed with its plan to raise rates by 25 basis points before the year’s end, or if the central bank will deviate from its ongoing monetary tightening campaign.

However, expectations suggest that Powell’s speech will not have the same jolting effect as his address at Jackson Hole last year, where he emphasized the “pain” that American consumers might experience. His remarks caused shockwaves throughout financial markets, as he highlighted the need to restore price stability and acknowledged the unfortunate consequences, such as the hardships faced by households and businesses in accomplishing this goal.

Considering that inflationary pressures in the United States have gradually subsided since reaching a peak of 9.1% in June 2022, with the latest data indicating inflation at 3.2% in July, Powell is unlikely to deliver such a passionate speech this time. However, the importance of adhering to the Fed’s mandate of maintaining inflation at 2% remains intact and has been reasserted by statements from several Fed officials.

Jack McIntyre, a fixed-income portfolio manager at Brandywine Global Investments Management in Philadelphia, believes that Powell’s speech will not include any groundbreaking statements. In a recent interview, McIntyre stated, “Powell could state that while progress has been made in monetary policy, there is still work to be done, and we are not yet finished.”

The prevailing sentiment among analysts and experts is that Chairman Powell’s Jackson Hole speech will adopt a dovishly hawkish stance, marking a significant shift from his previous speech last year. This shift is expected to have a positive impact on gold and silver prices, which experienced modest gains following Powell’s remarks in 2022.

As of 10:54 Beijing time on August 23, spot gold was quoted at $1900.75 per ounce, underlining the positive sentiment surrounding the precious metal.

Overall, investors and market participants eagerly await Powell’s speech, hoping for insights that will provide guidance on the future of monetary policy and potentially influence precious metal prices. While expectations are not as high as last year’s memorable address, the market remains optimistic about the potential implications of Powell’s words.

