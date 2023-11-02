Antilles Gold Discovers Valuable Gold Reserves in Cuba, Prepares for Mining Exploitation

Australian Miner Antilles Gold Confirms Valuable Gold Reserves in Cuba

After nearly 11 months of exploration, Australian mining company Antilles Gold has announced the discovery of gold in its El Pilar project located in Ciego de Ávila, Cuba. The firm now confirms that the reserves found in this central Cuban site are valuable enough to invest in mining exploitation.

According to business reports released by the company, the estimated resources in the area range between 500,000 and 600,000 tons of mineral per year. Once subjected to industrial processes, the site is expected to yield 85% gold recovery. Additionally, the prospecting results indicate a recovery rate of 37.45 grams of gold per ton, along with a significant amount of copper. As a result, negotiations for the forward sale of gold have already begun, accompanied by metallurgical tests for both gold and copper.

While copper metallurgy tests are still ongoing, Antilles Gold assures that there are indications the mineral concentrate will exceed 25%. The company highlights that the prominent gold veins in the area extend from the surface to a depth of 40 to 50 meters, while robust copper veins continue for another 50 to 70 meters.

In collaboration with the state-owned Geominera SA, with whom Antilles has a joint venture, the Australian company plans to submit a resource estimate for the project in January 2024. Construction of the mining operations is anticipated to commence in May of the same year, with an estimated cost of 20 million Australian dollars and a duration of ten months.

Antilles Gold’s offer to investors is based on the project’s low operation and development costs, which are attributed to its strategic location, favorable terrain characteristics, low waste proportion, and simple metallurgy. Moreover, the presence of existing infrastructure including access to high voltage electricity networks, rail and road links to the container port, water supply, and skilled labor contribute to the project’s low capital costs.

The Australian mining company has already contributed a 50% stake of its resources and aims to attract potential investors by promising “very high returns.” Antilles Gold’s report states that although this is a small project, the projected cash flow by the second quarter of 2025 would be very lucrative.

Antilles Gold also has two other projects in development in Cuba, including the resumption of small-scale mining operations in the Sierra Maestra, incorporating the historic El Cobre deposit in Santiago de Cuba, and the La Demajagua open pit gold and silver mine on Isla de la Juventud.

In its 2022 investment report, the Cuban Government identified mining as a priority sector. Mining ranked fourth on their list of promoted businesses, following the real estate industry associated with tourism, manufacturing, and transportation, storage, and communications.

Recently, Cuban authorities have intensified their focus on the mining sector. The official Gazette published various provisions related to the Ministry of Energy and Mines, extending the exploitation and processing concession in the Camoa area until 2049 and granting a gypsum mineral exploitation concession in San Antonio del Sur to Cementos Moncada SA.

With its ongoing projects, Antilles Gold could potentially become the second-largest foreign company to exploit mining deposits in Cuba, trailing behind Canadian company Sherritt International, which operates the Moa nickel and cobalt deposits to the north of Holguín.