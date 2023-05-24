Antimafia, Aventine halfway through Pd and M5s: they leave the Chamber but then vote for De Raho

Antimafia, the protests of the Autonomies group and Conte’s moves

The election of Clare Colosimo Of Fdi as president of the anti-mafia commissioncontinues to argue. The deputy ended up in the crosshairs for her alleged links with the former Nar convicted of the Bologna massacre Luigi Ciavardini. Yesterday’s vote – we read in the Corriere della Sera – was a lot stormy. First the accusations, then the appeal to change candidate, then the exit from the classroom at the time of voting by Pd, Five Stars and Green and Left Alliance. And so Chiara Colosimo, an FdI deputy, only became president of the anti-mafia commission with the votes of the centre-right. The protests of the oppositions then continued, but for the subsequent votes the same parties decided to change strategyprovoking the protest of the group of Autonomywho accused them of inconsistency for obtaining the election of a vice president and of a secretary.

Respectively – continues the Corriere – the Five Star Federico Cafiero From Raho (13 votes) and the dem Anthony Barbagallo (13 votes). “The assignments have been divided” protested by the Autonomies group. The other vice president is Mauro D’Attis of FI (29 votes) while the majority secretary is Antonio Iannone of FdI (30 votes). Raffaella Paita (Iv) and Giuseppe Castiglione (Az), remained in the classroom at the time of the vote, they have beaten opposition colleagues: “You don’t leave the halls of Parliamentleast of all when it comes to the Antimafia”. The new president Colosimo goes straight: “We will investigate everything that needs to be investigated” starting “from the infiltrations in tenders and in the Pnrr”. And De Raho warns her: “We will prevent you from to block the inquiries on massacres“.

