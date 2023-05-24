Antimafia, the Bersanian Floris gives the task to Giannini to massacre Colosimo

Colosimo at the Antimafia, media lynching

Sergio Mattarella’s bashing of Giorgia Meloni’s brother-in-law, Francesco Lollobrigida, on the nation and ethnic groups is legitimate. Even if the President’s controversy with a minister is unusual. Not even a breath, however, from Colle sulla serious prevarication suffered, at the Turin Book Fair, by the minister Eugenia Roccellawas Franco, a radical leader and deputy, very close to Marco Pannella. Similar, icy silence if the abused ruler had been a leader of the Democratic Party?

And the new director of the cultural event, the journalist Annalena Benini, could have spared herself the solidarity with the outgoing, Lagioia, who applauded, calling it “legitimate”, the protest of Minister Roccella. Old habit of intellectuals and non-leftist politicians to seek the applause of “progressives”.

For his part, the Bersanian Floris, on “la 7”, entrusted Massimo Giannini, who hates Meloni, the task of trying Colosimo, the young President of the Anti-Mafia commission, weakly defended by the ex Finian Mauro Mazza and, with greater grit, by Magliaro, former spokesman for Almirante. without hearing, it goes without sayingthe interested party, on which, from Gruber, with greater balance, said Borsellino’s brother.

In addition to the indictment, the Piddino director of “La Stampa”, which in Turin is called “The Liar”, had to issue the sentence: “The election of Donna Chiara Colosimo as President of the Anti-Mafia Commission is scandalous…”. And, if such an impartial, British and non-partisan journalist says it, that the late Pansa would have defined “halved”…

Colosimo, Giannini: “A black day for democracy”

Colosimo, Salvatore Borsellino: “I will judge by the facts”

