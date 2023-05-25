Antimafia, Verini (Pd): “Colosimo? A slap to the families of the victims”

“We have received the appeal and concerns of many associations and families of victims of the mafia and terrorism”

“The people and environments linked to black terrorism and massacres with which he had more opportunities for contact made his appointment completely inappropriate. They wanted to slap these family members and these associations in the face”. She states that to Affaritaliani.it the leader of the Democratic Party in the Anti-Mafia Commission Walter Verini commenting on the election of Chiara Colosimo as president.

Why did the Democratic Party contest the election of Chiara Colosimo as president of the Anti-Mafia Commission?

“Because we have received the appeal and concerns of many associations and families of victims of the mafia and terrorism. It is not a personal matter, but the people and circles linked to black terrorism and massacres with whom he has had more opportunities to contact made his appointment completely inappropriate. They wanted to slap these family members and these associations, precisely on the day of the anniversary of the Capaci massacre. And they delegitimized the Presidency of the Commission. We then too proposed and supported the appointment in the ‘Presidency Office of the former National Anti-Mafia Prosecutor Cafiero De Raho, a guarantee of solid supervision and competence in the fight against the mafias”.

How will you move now?

“As far as we are concerned, we will work on an agenda that moves on the need to help the work of the magistrates involved – after the arrest of Messina Denaro – to find answers that are still pending. Some were mentioned yesterday by the Prosecutor of Palermo De Lucia. Of which protections has the fugitive boss enjoyed for all these years? What ‘minds’ guided the massacre mafia in the choice of places, objectives, times? We could continue. Then there are questions of pressing relevance: what can and must the Anti-Mafia do to monitor and help counter the penetration of organized crime into the economy, the legal risks of the Pnrr. The disturbing increase in usurious practices, money laundering, criminal welfare are other aspects that confirm the serious danger of the phenomenon. A phenomenon that the majority and the government they underestimate, they don’t evaluate, they ignore. On the contrary, they practice policies (easing controls on tenders, an increase in cash, dismantling of anti-poverty safeguards…) which are the opposite of what would be necessary”.

How do you fight the Mafia today?

“Alongside some of the things I said, there is one basic thing: to strengthen the culture of legality, of rules in every possible way. Investing in public schools, in education, fighting against early school leaving. Mafias are also fought in this way “.

Subscribe to the newsletter

