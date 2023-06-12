Home » Antin offers 866 million euros to acquire Opdenergy
Antin offers 866 million euros to acquire Opdenergy

Antin offers 866 million euros to acquire Opdenergy

Antin Infrastructure Partners, renowned private equity firm specializing in infrastructure and with over 30 billion euros in assets under management, has presented a voluntary Public Purchase Offer (OPA) for the full acquisition of the shares of Opdenergy, a leading company in the development and independent production of vertically integrated renewable energy.

Opdenergy shareholders will receive a cash offer of €5.85 per share, bringing the transaction value to €866 million. The proposed price offers a premium of 46% over the last price before the announcement, 42% over the weighted average price of the last six months and 23% over the IPO price.

