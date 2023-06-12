Antin offers 866 million euros to acquire Opdenergy

Antin Infrastructure Partners, renowned private equity firm specializing in infrastructure and with over 30 billion euros in assets under management, has presented a voluntary Public Purchase Offer (OPA) for the full acquisition of the shares of Opdenergy, a leading company in the development and independent production of vertically integrated renewable energy.

Opdenergy shareholders will receive a cash offer of €5.85 per share, bringing the transaction value to €866 million. The proposed price offers a premium of 46% over the last price before the announcement, 42% over the weighted average price of the last six months and 23% over the IPO price.