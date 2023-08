ROMA – The Antitrust has launched a verification activity in the taxi sector for critical issues found a Rome, Milan and Naples and who create”heavy inefficiencies for users: from waiting times to the use of the taximeter, from the acceptance of electronic payments to the correct functionality of the POS“. The Competition and Market Authority communicates it in a note. Requests for information have been made to the main radio taxi companies active in the three cities.

