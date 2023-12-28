Antitrust fine to Facile Ristrutturare and Renovars for inauthentic reviews

ROME – The Competition and Market Authority has fined a total of 4.5 million Facile Ristrutturare SpA. and its parent company Renovars S.p.A., for unfair and deceptive commercial practices in the business of building renovation of residential properties.

The provision concerns, first of all, the dissemination – on the online review platforms Trustpilot and Opinioni.it – ​​of inauthentic positive judgments because they can be traced back to the collaborators of Facile Ristrutturare, and of the message “98% satisfied customersi”, false result, to the page

all this to accredit a higher level of customer satisfaction than the real one in relation to the services offered.

Hidden costs to consumers

Furthermore, the investigation revealed that Facile Ristrutturare applies a hidden cost to consumers in the case of VAT reduced to 10%, instead of 22%, when the finishing materials for the renovations are purchased by them through Facile Ristrutturare and from its partner suppliers. According to the Authority, Facile Ristrutturare and Renovars have violated articles 20, 21 and 22 of the Consumer Code for the online dissemination of inauthentic reviews and of a false data on the percentage of customers satisfied with the services offered and for failure to control the activities of one’s collaborators. Furthermore, the application of a hidden cost in the case of purchasing materials for renovations through Facile Ristrutturare with reduced VAT – explains the Antitrust – as well as being contrary to professional diligence, can mislead consumers on the price of finishing materials for the renovation and/or how it is calculated. Moreover, it is one cost item relevant to the consumer’s economic choice.

The reply and (perhaps) the appeal

‘Easy Renovate takes note and respects the provisions established by the Authority. However will evaluate the possibility of appealing to the TAR as it does not agree with the extent of the sanction and the reasons that led to the sanction itself. The Company immediately took the complaints made very seriously and worked to share every useful element with the Authority itself in order to provide all the necessary clarifications”. This is Facile Ristrutturare’s response to the fine imposed today by the Antitrust for unfair and deceptive commercial practices.

“In particular – the note continues – regarding the reviews, the company would like to point out that has no interest in altering users’ opinions, because they represent a fundamental tool for measuring customer satisfaction and for correcting any critical issues”. Furthermore, he underlines, “all operations have always been compliant with current legislation and not detrimental to the customer, who can independently choose whether to personally manage the purchase of materials (paying VAT at 22%), or entrust their management to Facile Ristrutturare (to which a tax of 10% is applied).

