Antitrust fine to Salt. The company prepares an appeal to the Tar

The Competition Authority fined Salt (motorway concessionaire controlled by the Gavio group) €700,000 at the end of a proceeding initiated against the company for unfair and related commercial practice. Salt itself, “to alleged delays suffered by vehicles on the A12 La Spezia – Sestri Levante section”.

Against this provision, reads a note, “the company will present an appeal to the Lazio Regional Administrative Court”, as what is contested with the provision “does not present the minimum and necessary elements to hypothesize the existence of any unfair commercial practice pursuant to of the relevant national and European legislation”.

«No significant delays»

During the proceeding, the note continues, «Salt has given ample proof of having acted with the utmost diligence, carrying out the interventions on the section for which it is the concessionaire in order to comply with the regulations in force. Furthermore, the concessionaire has demonstrated, by providing a large series of data illustrated through analytical studies on traffic and journey times, that, on the section in question, there have been no significant delays, as proposed by the Authority in the sanctioning measure».

According to Salt, then, «the functioning mechanisms of the motorway regulation are profoundly different from those that operate in the field of rail or air transport. The contract for the provision of the infrastructure, stipulated with the consumer, does not have as its object the transport of a passenger from one place to another within a given time, but simply the possibility, for the same, to travel a stretch of motorway to reach a destination”.

“Maintenance work required”

Obviously, the company points out, «since infrastructure maintenance work is necessary to guarantee the safety and quality of service to users, they are inevitable. Not only; under the concession contract with the ministry, the sectoral legislation and the regulation of the transport regulation authority, if these were not implemented they would result in a liability on the part of the concessionaire”.