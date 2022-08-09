In the note, the Authority also explains that at the time of deciding the amount of the reimbursement, the companies did not provide relevant information relating to its determination or the reasons for refusing compensation. For the Authority, these are deficiencies capable of inducing recipients to accept the compensation offer or reject it without the information necessary to oppose it. Finally, the commercial practice was carried out by imposing obstacles of various kinds to the exercise of the rights deriving from the motor liability insurance contract and without respecting the time limits set by the Private Insurance Code for the formulation of the offer or for its refusal. Both in the case of Generali and in that of UnipolSai, there have been numerous claims in which the offer and / or its refusal were formulated late with respect to the deadline set by law. In the case of UnipolSai, in addition to this, further obstacles were identified, such as the failure to respond to requests from consumers regarding the status of the case or the difficulty in making contact with the liquidator.

“The Authority therefore ascertained the incorrectness of this commercial practice, considered capable of considerably limiting the consumer’s freedom of choice or behavior in relation to compensation for the accident”, concludes the press release.