Home Business Antitrust: fines of 5 million to UnipolSai and to Generali for unfair commercial practice -2
Business

Antitrust: fines of 5 million to UnipolSai and to Generali for unfair commercial practice -2

by admin

In the note, the Authority also explains that at the time of deciding the amount of the reimbursement, the companies did not provide relevant information relating to its determination or the reasons for refusing compensation. For the Authority, these are deficiencies capable of inducing recipients to accept the compensation offer or reject it without the information necessary to oppose it. Finally, the commercial practice was carried out by imposing obstacles of various kinds to the exercise of the rights deriving from the motor liability insurance contract and without respecting the time limits set by the Private Insurance Code for the formulation of the offer or for its refusal. Both in the case of Generali and in that of UnipolSai, there have been numerous claims in which the offer and / or its refusal were formulated late with respect to the deadline set by law. In the case of UnipolSai, in addition to this, further obstacles were identified, such as the failure to respond to requests from consumers regarding the status of the case or the difficulty in making contact with the liquidator.

“The Authority therefore ascertained the incorrectness of this commercial practice, considered capable of considerably limiting the consumer’s freedom of choice or behavior in relation to compensation for the accident”, concludes the press release.

See also  Exchange (01860) rose more than 10% to 10.72 yuan

You may also like

Piazza Affari with EU stock exchanges towards a...

Banca Popolare di Sondrio: half-year profit drops to...

Buyback Generali: after purchases on 5 August, the...

Lazio: now it’s official, Ivan Provedel arrives from...

All localities support “specialized, refined and new” enterprises...

Beijing Green Energy Conservation Coupon Applicable Commodities Increase...

Passenger Federation: Retail sales of new energy passenger...

ByteDance just incorporated a female Peking University CEO...

4100W unlimited power consumption! The i9-13900K multi-core running...

Finance and Economics Morning Shuttle丨Four Departments: By 2025,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy