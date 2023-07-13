Antitrust fines TIM and DAZN for agreement on Serie A TV rights

L’Competition and Market Guarantor Authority (AGCM) has closed the investigation relating to some clauses of the agreement between TIM and DAZN on the broadcasting of matches of the Serie A football championship in the three-year period 2021-2024. Based on the revenues deriving to the two companies from the marketing of television rights for the 2021-2022 season, the Authority fined TIM for 760,776.82 euros and DAZN for 7,240,250.84 euros. AGCM underlined that, for the three-year period 2021-2024, following the tender called by Lega Calcio in 2021, the holder of the TV rights is DAZN.

According to the Authority, the agreement, which provided for the exclusivity in favor of TIM and the prohibition of partnerships with its competitors in the telecommunications sector, could lead to harmful effects for the competitive dynamics taking place in the TLC sector in the markets for connectivity services and the retail sale of pay-TV services. Under the agreement, in fact, TIM has marketed a bundled offer that cannot be replicated by its competitors, including TimVision and DAZN content and the connectivity service.

The nodes of understanding

Furthermore, it was an offer likely to deprive TIM’s competitors, active in the electronic communications markets, of the possibility of associating particularly valuable content with one’s own connectivity services, such as the rights to watch Serie A matches for the three-year period 2021-2024, limiting the ability to exert competitive pressure against TIM itself. Moreover, some clauses were suitable for limiting DAZN’s commercial options in relation to the development of audiovisual content offers on other technological platforms.

The effects of the agreement, with particular reference to those deriving from the exclusivity, lasted about a month, as they were sterilized by the timely start of the preliminary investigation procedure by the Authority which took place on 6 July 2021. The simultaneous precautionary sub-procedure, which close to the start of the first football season of the three-year period 2021-2024, has in fact prevented the continuation of the effects of the agreementsince in August 2021 TIM and DAZN stopped applying the contested clauses.

The original chord has since been replaced by a new contract, signed on August 4, 2022, which eliminated the exclusivity altogether. In this way, all interested operators, including Sky, were allowed to enter into partnerships with DAZN and, therefore, to offer combined connectivity services and audiovisual content relating to the Serie A football championship.

(Ticker)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

