Antitrust forces Meta to resume negotiations with Siae: songs available again

New entry with a straight leg by the Italian Antitrust on Mark Zuckerberg’s giant, in the context of the very delicate game on the use of Italian songs in Instagram stories and Facebook reels. The Competition and Market Authority has imposed on Meta the immediate resumption of negotiations with Siae: the musical contents protected by the main collecting of the Italian market will therefore be available again for users. The Authority, according to a note, has resolved to adopt precautionary measures for an alleged abuse of economic dependence by Mark Zuckerberg’s group, which will also have to provide all the necessary information in the context of the resumption of negotiations. The musical contents will be available with prior authorization from Siae.

After the presentation of the written briefs and the hearing of the parties, the Authority considered that the conditions exist for adopting the precautionary measures. Therefore, the Agcm has ordered that Meta immediately resume negotiations, maintaining a behavior inspired by the canons of good faith and correctness and provide all the necessary information to allow Siae to restore balance in the commercial relationship with the social media giant average. Therefore, with the authorization of Siae, Meta will have to restore the availability of musical content on Facebook and Instagram. The Authority has established that, in the event of disagreement between the parties regarding the quantity and quality of the information to be provided by Meta, it will appoint a trustee to identify them. The trustee must be a third party, independent and possess adequate technical expertise.

The first reactions from the Italian music industry are coming. For Fimi, the Confindustria association of record companies, the move by the Agcm is “an important provision for the music industry, artists and music fans”.