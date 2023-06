A 2022 to forget for over half of Italian families who have eroded their savings. This was stated by the president of the Antitrust, Roberto Rustichelli.

The sharp increase in the rates charged to households and businesses for bank loans was not followed by a corresponding increase in the interest rates paid to depositors”… “The president of the ECB herself highlighted the need for a dialogue between banks and customers which leads to a higher remuneration of deposits and savings”.

