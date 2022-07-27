Home Business Antitrust, investigation on Samsung: “Misleading and aggressive conduct”
Antitrust, investigation on Samsung: “Misleading and aggressive conduct”

Antitrust, investigation on Samsung: "Misleading and aggressive conduct"

ROME. The Competition and Market Authority initiated an investigation procedure against the companies Samsung Electronics Italia SpA, Opia Ltd and World Business Srl for alleged misleading and aggressive conduct. Under the Authority’s lens – a note reports – the promotions with which it is possible to sell the old mobile phone at advantageous prices in case of purchase of a new one are over.

According to the Antitrust, however, adequate and clear information would be lacking, so much so that the consumer would not be able to understand that this is an articulated process of selling the used product and that the one indicated represents only a rough estimate. Furthermore, the Antitrust Authority will assess the way in which the used product is resold: the consumer in fact does not know the sale price and is a third party, or the buyer, who decides the state of use and the price itself. Yesterday the Authority officials carried out inspections at the offices of the companies concerned with the help of the Special Antitrust Unit of the Guardia di Finanza.

