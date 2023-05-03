Antitrust: Italo will be able to sell Trenitalia regional and Intercity tickets in combination with its own

Listen to the audio version of the article

Italo-Ntv will be able to sell tickets for Trenitalia’s regional and Intercity service in combination with its own high-speed services. This was announced by the Antitrust, explaining in a press release that this possibility will also be extended to regional connections operated by companies owned by Trenitalia.

The Antitrust Authority (Agcom) has accepted the commitments presented by Trenitalia following the launch of an investigation into a hypothesis of abuse of a dominant position by the company in the markets for public rail passenger transport services regional and medium-long distance on the conventional network

According to the Antitrust, the note reads, “Trenitalia would have leveraged the exclusive service contracts entered into with the competent bodies, to extend and preserve its market power also in high-speed passenger transport services (AV), where it operates in competition with Italo-Ntv».

Prior to the proceeding, only Trenitalia was able to offer passengers in an integrated way, through a single sales interface, high-speed transport services in combination with the transport services that Trenitalia itself exercises as a monopoly (regional trains and Intercity) and therefore, according to the Authority, it enjoyed “a competitive advantage that could not be replicated by the competitor who had repeatedly asked Trenitalia to allow it to do the same”.

However, an effective and satisfactory resolution of the problem had not been achieved. Now however, thanks to the commitments proposed by Trenitalia and accepted by the Antitrust, Ntv will therefore be able to market Trenitalia’s regional and Intercity service tickets in combination with its own HS services, also with regard to regional connections operated by companies owned by Trenitalia itself (Trenitalia TPER and Trenord, respectively active in Emilia-Romagna and Lombardy).