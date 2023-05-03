Home » Antitrust: Italo will be able to sell Trenitalia regional and Intercity tickets in combination with its own
Business

Antitrust: Italo will be able to sell Trenitalia regional and Intercity tickets in combination with its own

by admin
Antitrust: Italo will be able to sell Trenitalia regional and Intercity tickets in combination with its own

Italo-Ntv will be able to sell tickets for Trenitalia’s regional and Intercity service in combination with its own high-speed services. This was announced by the Antitrust, explaining in a press release that this possibility will also be extended to regional connections operated by companies owned by Trenitalia.

The Antitrust Authority (Agcom) has accepted the commitments presented by Trenitalia following the launch of an investigation into a hypothesis of abuse of a dominant position by the company in the markets for public rail passenger transport services regional and medium-long distance on the conventional network

According to the Antitrust, the note reads, “Trenitalia would have leveraged the exclusive service contracts entered into with the competent bodies, to extend and preserve its market power also in high-speed passenger transport services (AV), where it operates in competition with Italo-Ntv».

Prior to the proceeding, only Trenitalia was able to offer passengers in an integrated way, through a single sales interface, high-speed transport services in combination with the transport services that Trenitalia itself exercises as a monopoly (regional trains and Intercity) and therefore, according to the Authority, it enjoyed “a competitive advantage that could not be replicated by the competitor who had repeatedly asked Trenitalia to allow it to do the same”.

However, an effective and satisfactory resolution of the problem had not been achieved. Now however, thanks to the commitments proposed by Trenitalia and accepted by the Antitrust, Ntv will therefore be able to market Trenitalia’s regional and Intercity service tickets in combination with its own HS services, also with regard to regional connections operated by companies owned by Trenitalia itself (Trenitalia TPER and Trenord, respectively active in Emilia-Romagna and Lombardy).

You may also like

Auto, here are the 10 best-selling models in...

Deutsche Bahn turns off the money supply to...

Lottomatica reopens the IPOs, then comes the design....

BlackRock’s Rick Rieder: Fed May Pause After Wednesday’s...

Dax investors still optimistic ahead of Fed decision

It was my first time on Sylt –...

Stellantis revenues over 47 billion, electric car sales...

IMF: China’s reopening boosts Asia-Pacific growth

Ex-Audi boss Rupert Stadler wants to confess in...

Today’s Stock Exchanges, May 3rd. Markets waiting for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy