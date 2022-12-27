Listen to the audio version of the article

The Antitrust has launched an investigation against Ryanair, Wizz Air, Easyjet and Ita to ascertain the existence of violations of article 101 TFEU, which prohibits any agreement between companies, decisions of business associations and concerted practices that affect the trade between EU countries which could prevent, limit or distort competition.

The investigation was initiated following a report from Codacons which denounced alleged distortions of competition deriving from the increase in the prices of air tickets on the connecting routes between the main Italian cities (Rome, Bologna, Turin and Milan) and Sicily in correspondence with the holidays Christmas.

The company

Ryanair, Ita Airways, Wizz Air and EasyJet, the Authority recalled, are the main airlines that offer national air transport services to Sicily, with the number of frequencies operated which varies from route to route but which, with reference to the most important ones (such as Milan/Palermo and Milan/Catania and Rome/Palermo, and Rome/Catania), can reach a total of up to 20 daily flights per route (v/d).

In particular, in the light of the data obtainable from the platforms of the reported ones, for the Milan/Catania route, the maximum offer of Ita is 7 v/d, that of Ryanair of 6 v/d, that of EasyJet of 5 v/d and that of Wizz Air 3 v/g; for the Rome/Catania route, Italy’s maximum offer is 7 v/d and Ryanair’s is 5 v/d. The only routes where all four companies are present are Milan/Catania and Milan/Palermo.

Holiday prices: +700%

From the monitoring carried out by the Antitrust to verify the trend in the prices of the carriers’ air tickets, it emerged that «close to the Christmas holidays, there is a general and substantial increase in the prices of air tickets. For example, the average price of the flight from Milan (Mpx, Lin, Bgy) to Catania and Palermo is 201 euros, more than 700% of the price recorded in the period following the holidays, equal to about 28 euros, despite a section with high intensity of daily flights (over 20), offered by four operators.