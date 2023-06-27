Home » Antitrust launches investigations into Iren and A2a for district heating
Business

Antitrust launches investigations into Iren and A2a for district heating

Antitrust launches investigations into Iren and A2a for district heating

The Antitrust launches two investigations, against Iren and A2a, to ascertain the existence of an abuse of a dominant position. In particular, the Agcm, in the weekly bulletin, announces that the checks concern Iren, Iren energy, Iren Ambiente, Iren Mercato, A2a, Comocalor and Acinque Ambiente. The document addressed to Iren explains that «the price definition mechanism, following the significant increases in the cost of gas, recorded starting from the last months of 2021, appears likely to have led to the application of excessive prices, generating extra profits for group companies”.

The same accusation for A2a: the application of the price formula, “in a context dominated by extremely significant increases in the cost of gas recorded starting from the last months of 2021, appears prima facie to be susceptible to integrating a violation for the district heating network of Como, which produces a prevalent share of the heat through the incineration of waste, to the extent that it has led to the application of excessive prices, generating unjustified extra profits for Comocalor and for Acinque, the company from which it purchases the heat».

