Antitrust: provisions for Iren, Iberdrola, E.ON and Dolomiti for unilateral changes to contracts

The Antitrust Authority issued precautionary measures against Iren, Iberdrola, E.ON and Dolomiti for illegitimate unilateral changes to the price of electricity and natural gas supply at the end of the investigation started on 19 October last. Now Iberdrola and E.ON must immediately apply the original offer conditions and allow the supply to be returned to the original conditions; Dolomiti and Iren suspend the illegitimate notices of changes to the economic conditions of the offer.

“Now – explains the Antitrust, after having initiated the investigations to ascertain the existence of an incorrect practice and represented the related precautionary needs – IIberdrola and E.ON must immediately apply the original offer conditions and allow to return to supply to the original conditions; Dolomiti and Iren will have to suspend the illegitimate notices of modification of the economic conditions of the offer ».

In particular, «Iberdrola and E.ON communicated to users the termination of the supply contract due to excessive burdens occurring, unduly conditioning consumers to accept a new contract at far worse economic conditions or to switch to alternative supplies. Dolomiti has improperly considered valid the communications of unilateral modification of the supply price sent before the entry into force of the Aid decree bis (10 August 2022), while the law only saves unilateral modifications completed or actually applied before the same date. Iren unduly communicated to customers the expiry of the fixed price offers in order to apply new and worse supply conditions, replacing the previous communications of unilateral modification of the economic conditions with new communications also prohibited by the Aid bis decree ».

