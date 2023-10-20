Home » Antonio Esposito, the nephew of Corona’s mole: “I dissociate myself from him”
Antonio Esposito, the nephew of Corona’s mole: “I dissociate myself from him”

by admin
Antonio Esposito, the nephew of Corona’s mole: “I dissociate myself from him”

Antonio Esposito: “I dissociate myself from my uncle”

“Relationships with my uncle? None. Yes, he is my uncle, my mother’s brother, but I have no relationship with him. He also had a criminal record,” he told Gazzetta dello Sport Antonio Esposito, former Inter Primavera player and nephew of Fabrizio Corona’s “mole”

“Football and betting, Petra from La Spezia: ‘I, Fabrizio Corona’s source'” was the headline in Il Secolo XIX in recent days. “I also spoke to Fabrizio Corona a little while ago, I only told him true facts that can be verified. I did it to help my nephew, Antonio Esposito”, the words of 55-year-old Maurizio Petra reported by the Ligurian newspaper.

Former Inter player Antonio Esposito (in 2010 he was part of the group that won the treble – Scudetto, Coppa Italia and Champions League) explains: “I heard that he wants to help me, but how does he help me? Turns out I’m a bookmaker. I totally dissociate myself from him. I think he lives in Spezia too, but I don’t even know his address. I’m only talking to her because I want to deny everything. I have already instructed my lawyer, Enrico Panetta, to evaluate complaints. I’m not even under investigation. I am nobody, but my image has been tarnished”,

