Anxiety about Italy and France ratings, BTP rates soar to record since 2012

The tension that has hit US Treasuries ended up infecting BTPs and other euro area government bonds today, which are also suffering from anxiety about the upcoming announcements on the ratings of Italy, France and Greece which will arrive from the Standard & Poor’s and Moody’s agencies tomorrow, Friday 20 October.

To be precise, S&P will comment on the debt ratings of Italy and Greece, while Moody’s will make the big announcement on French debt.

In addition to Meloni’s Italy, France is also carefully monitored by rating agencies and the markets, after the slap in the face in April from Fitch, with the downgrade of the debt rating to “AA-“, against a stable outlook.

The rejection, which did not have a major impact on the markets, was nevertheless interpreted as a warning that the agency launched to the Macron government.

Trepidation is therefore high, given that Paris too, and not since yesterday, it ended up on the radar of the European Union, with its high levels of deficit and debt.



Record BTP rates in 11 years: tomorrow the S&P rating, which had praised Meloni in Draghi style

Italy remains undisputed special observation with its BTPs:

today, thanks to the strong sell-offs that hit i Treasuries Usa yesterday, the rates of ten-year Italian government bonds they jumped up to 5.034%, testing the record in 11 years, according to Reuters findings, that is since November 2012.

Lo BTP-Bund spread fluctuated around 205 basis pointsnot far from the threshold of 209 points tested a few days ago, record since last January.

Great anticipation for tomorrow’s verdict from Standard & Poor’s (S&P) which, at the end of April, confirmed the BBB rating on Italian debt, reiterating the stable outlook.

On that occasion, the rating agency had praised Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni “for having adopted a moderate and pragmatic approach towards Europe and public finances”.

S&P had particularly praised the 2023 budget law which, it had underlined, had maintained a certain degree of fiscal caution, “in line with predecessor Mario Draghi”.

However, things have changed now, as he demonstrated first and foremost the Nadef (Update note to the Def) and then the 2024 budget law which was illustrated by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni last October 16th.

Focus also on Greece with rating update

Also up today Greek bond rateswhose retreat compared to last year is however evident.

The rates on 10-year government bonds in Athens increased in the last few hours by 4 basis points to 4.42%, remaining at a much lower value than the 5.124% of October a year ago, when they rose to highest value since December 2017.

Of the case of fiscal discipline of Greece, we continue to talk, in view of that promotion by S&P to investment grade, which is now almost taken for granted, expected for tomorrow.

In reality, Athens has already left the “junk” group this year, at least from that of Scope Ratingswhich raised Greece’s sovereign debt rating to investment grade in August for the first time in more than 13 years.

For several analysts, among other things, that Scope upgrade will be confirmed just one of many.

In particular the JPMorgan analysts they are confident about promotions from Standard&Poor’s, tomorrow, and Fitch, next December 1st.

The last time S&P commented on Athens’ debt was last spring, when it the “BB+” rating confirmed” (one step below the investment grade rating), improving the outlook to “Positive”: precisely this move leads investors to bet on the upgrade that should arrive tomorrow.

Yields also rose in today’s session ten-year bonds of Spain and Portugal at levels close to respectively highest since January 2014 and April 2017.

Debt and deficit anxiety also for Paris. France risks excessive deficit procedure

Moving on to France, no shock in particular for interest rates OAT – French government bonds – 10-year bonds, which today fell to 3.55%, with debt made in France confirming itself as a positive exception to euro area government bonds, despite the various problems plaguing Paris.

The French public debt has now exceeded 3 trillion euros e the deficit-GDP ratio is well above the 3% threshold which will most likely be announced again as an EU diktat through the presentation, by the end of 2023, of the new Stability and Growth Pact.

In drawing up the budget law for 2024, Paris actually tried to remind Brussels of its (former?) nature as a virtuous country.

Macron’s maneuver indeed foresees savings of at least 16 billion euros, most of which would be ensured by the end of those extraordinary fiscal stimulus measures that were announced immediately after the war in Ukraine against high energy prices, to slow down the surge in bills.

A few days ago, France thus vindicated a strategy which in its opinion was partly focused on fiscal discipline, as the Minister of Public Accounts Thomas Cazenave said: “Investing in the future means keeping public spending under control.”

And yet, Paris risks being punished by Brussels with one procedure for excessive deficit which could arrive next spring, in a situation in which the country is grappling with new political tensions, after yesterday’s blitz, with which the government managed to bypass the vote in Parliament for the first chapter of the budget law.

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne in fact it appealed to article 49.3 of the Constitution to approve the first part of the maneuver, effectively bypassing the National Assembly.

The use of Article 49.3 of the Constitution occurred precisely in the wake of France’s fear of be punished by the European Commission.

“Approving the maneuver is a question of political life or death for the government,” commented an article by EURACTIV, which recalled that France’s public debt is among the highest in the European Union, forecast at 109.7% of GDP for both 2023 and 2024.

It’s also worrying the GDP deficit, currently equal to 4.9%expected to decline from Paris to 4.4% in 2024:

better than Italy’s GDP deficit of 5.3% in 2023 and 4.3% in 2024, according to the new economic projections of the Meloni government contained in the Nadef. But still well above the 3% threshold which will almost certainly become the new limit not to be crossed for the debt guardians in Brussels.

Tomorrow, Moody’s announcement on France’s debt it has a rating of “Aa2” with a stable outlook.

Citigroup fears rating effects more for BTPs than for French bonds

In short, France also scares the markets, although not like Italy, at least second Citigroup analysts, who fear BTPs more than French OATs.

“Our basic scenario is that there will be no change to the ratings of Italy or France – the analysts wrote in a note reported by Reuters – However, a change in the outlook cannot be ruled out”.

In any case, Citi wrote, “It is likely that BTPs are more reactive to a possible negative rating decision more so than French government bonds, given the risk that Italy will lose its investment grade rating (with Moody’s) and, also, due to the current sensitivity of investors towards the fundamentals of the economy”.

Practically, in the event of a change in the outlook on the debt of both France and Italy, tomorrow, by Moody’s and S&P respectively, According to Citi, BTPs would suffer more than OATs.

On the other hand, it should be remembered that Paris expects GDP growth of 1% and 1.4% for 2023 and 2024, and a stable debt at 109.7% of GDP in 2024.

For Italy, however, as recorded in the Nadef, the Meloni government has cut the growth outlook for Italian GDP at +0.8% for this year and at +1.2% for 2024.

This year and next year, in short, according to the respective economic forecasts, Italy is expected to grow less than France.

As regards Greece, Citi analysts predict an upgrade of the Greek government bond rating by one notchwhich would return Greek sovereign bonds to S&P’s investment grade government bond category for the first time in more than a decade.

The real specter is Moody’s downgrade to “junk”

Returning to BTPs, the real specter that shakes the markets bears the name Moody’swhich will express its opinion on the Italian public debt on November 17th.

The problem is that the rating agency has a rating for Italy that is just one step higher than the “junk” level, plus with a negative outlook.

Last spring, BTPs managed to dodge the threat of a downgrade, as the agency decided not to update its rating, allowing the government Melons to dodge thejunk vibe“.

But the outlook is, precisely, negative, in a context in which Italy seems to have abandoned the right path of debt and deficit reduction indicated by the European Union and the ECB.

