Anxious eyes are on China – the world economy’s driving force is stumbling

Our stock market experts take a look at the coming week. China data is in the focus of the markets. The prospects are subdued, writes financial correspondent Hannes Breustedt.

The Dax soaring has stopped and the outlook for the rest of the year is rather gloomy. In addition to Germany, which has been brought down to the bottom of the growth table in the euro area, investors have also recently been concerned about China. The former economic engine of the global economy is no longer making progress as hoped – so the export-driven German economy is also missing an important source of impetus. This week there are new indications of how serious the situation in the People’s Republic is.

