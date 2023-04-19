Anything for the milk! The trail of the calves

I sat in front of the screen crying.

Not because this film ended with a romantic scene.

But because I once again realized with full force what an economically optimized world we live in. And how unlikely it is to get rid of the brutal consequences of this optimization.

food production



It is always strange to me when the term “production” is used in agriculture. When it comes to fruit, vegetables or grains, I can still accept the term. Although here, too, it is not the people who produce something, but nature is the producer.

In the case of milk and meat, I think the term is completely misleading. But this SWR report shows that “production” is what those involved understand it to be.

And the participants who have their say are not the animals, of course.

In order to cover the great demand for milk and milk products, 4 million cows have to be pregnant all the time in Germany alone. The breast milk that arises becomes quasi withheld from the offspring so that it can be sold and processed.

But what to do with the calves?

The report investigates exactly this question. From the birth of a calf to its death, the path across Europe and the Mediterranean is traced. In principle, the “surplus” calves make the opposite journey to the people who flee to Europe via the Mediterranean. Under similarly devastating conditions.

By the way, most of them are the male calves, that are superfluous. You are the scrap in this “deal”. In principle, nobody wants them, because they don’t give milk. Raising them is too expensive, they don’t give enough meat to sell them profitably.

Some of them are sold from Germany to Spain – through several intermediaries, who each make money with it. They are fattened in Spain and finally sold to the Arab countries, where they die without being anaesthetized – in shafts. thanks to the Ohrmarkewhich every calf has to wear from the 7th day, this is understandable.

Farmers themselves are shocked when confronted with images from animal rights groups. It certainly wasn’t what they had in mind when they sold their calves to a cattle dealer, often as a bargaining chip. However, there are also calves that die on site because they are too weak.

Whether organic or not



By the way, it doesn’t matter whether it’s organic or conventional farming. Only a few dairy farms manage to operate profitably without “getting rid” of the bull calves.

As a Swabian organic farmer says: “The Macht is too expensive. And bull calves are unfortunately a Lascht.”

From the video description: