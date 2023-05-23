Anything on stocks: Stocks, bonds, gold – This is what happens if the US defaults

AIt’s also about Pfizer, Novo Nordisk, Nike, Nemaska Lithium, Brenntag, Barclays, Hornbach, Netflix. Amundi MSCI India (WKN: A2H57G) Lyxor MSCI India (WKN: LYX0BA) Lyxor MSCI Indonesia (WKN: LYX019) HSBC MSCI Indonesia (WKN: A1H8BN) Xtrackers FTSE Vietnam Swap (WKN: DBX1AG) Xtrackers MSCI Malaysia (WKN: DBX0GW) Xtrackers MSCI Mexico (WKN: DBX0ES)
And here you can vote for AAA at the German Podcast Prize: https://www.deutscher-podcastpreis.de/podcasts/alles-auf-aktien/
You can find the new WELT podcast “OK, KI?” here: Apple; Spotify
Subscribe to the podcast at Spotify, Apple Podcast, Amazon Music and Deezer. Or directly by RSS-Feed.
You can find the AAA newsletter here.