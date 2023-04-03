Especially in the metropolises, buying a home has become extreme. visualspace / Getty Images

According to an evaluation by the online real estate portal Immoscout24, Germans work for up to 14 years to buy their own home – provided that the entire net income is used for it. It is therefore extremely difficult, especially in the metropolises, to buy your own home with just your own income. Gesa Crockford, Managing Director of Immoscout24, criticizes that Germany is “worsely positioned than almost any other country in Europe” when it comes to home ownership.

Owning a home is the dream of many people. But rising interest rates and high construction costs have recently made it increasingly difficult for most Germans to buy their own home.

The acquisition of real estate has become extremely expensive, especially in the metropolises. That also confirms one Current evaluation by Immoscout24, an online platform for residential and commercial real estate. According to this, prospective buyers have to work up to eleven years on average to get the pure purchase price for an 80 square meter condominium together. – Provided that the entire household net income is invested in the property. For new buildings, applicants even have to work up to 14 years.

Owning a home is the most expensive in Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg

For the evaluation, Immoscout24 first collected the average asking prices for a three-room apartment with 80 square meters of living space and average facilities. The portal then divided this sum by the average annual net household income of property seekers.

According to this, people searching from the federal states of Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg have to work the longest for their own home at 5.7 and 6.1 years. In Saxony (3.1 years), Saxony-Anhalt (2.9 years) and Thuringia (3.1 years) things are much faster.

Higher income, but also higher real estate prices in the metropolises

The average net household income in the metropolises is higher than in the federal states, but the asking prices in the big cities are significantly higher. Searchers work an average of 11.2 years in Munich, 9.6 years in Frankfurt am Main and 9.4 years in Stuttgart for a property. On average, Germans work 38.8 years in their lifetime, according to Immoscout.

The evaluation does not show after how many years of working life employees can afford their own property, but how long they would have to set aside their entire net earnings just to buy their own home. In a real scenario, in addition to general living costs, there would also be financing costs and incidental purchase costs.

Germany “worsely positioned than any other country in Europe”

Gesa Crockford, Managing Director of Immoscout24, criticizes that Germany is “worsely positioned than almost any other country in Europe” when it comes to home ownership. She demands: “Especially against the background of the increased financing costs and the stalled new building, a rethink must now be made on a broad front and more ownership in Germany must be promoted.” Owning your own four walls is an important part of old-age provision and leads to more social justice, she says Crockford.

kit