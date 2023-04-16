Home » Ape Sociale, in order to retire, you have to stop working. The rules
Ape Sociale, in order to retire, you have to stop working. The rules

Ape Sociale, in order to retire, you have to stop working. The rules

the Social Bee requires the cessation of any work activity. The circular Inps 100/2017 recalled that the applicant must not be employed at the time the Ape becomes effective. Therefore, in your case, the effective date of October 2022 of the indemnity can be invalidated if your VAT number is still active and with invoiced income; in fact, in the FAQs issued by Inps it is stated that to ascertain this cessation, the same checks required for the granting of the disability pension must be carried out.

