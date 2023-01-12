Listen to the audio version of the article

Pset up a table, which will become permanent, to deal with the “Apennines without snow” emergency, then refreshments. These are the first results of the meeting that took place yesterday between the presidents of the Regions of Emilia-Romagna, Tuscany, Marche, Abruzzo and Molise, the representatives of hoteliers, ski instructors and ski lifts with Daniela Santanchè, Minister of Tourism, to deal with the consequences of the absence of snow in the ski areas. The absence of snow and the anomalous heat have so far halted the activity of the Apennine districts causing operators direct damages of at least 50 million “but they could even triple if indirect damages are also considered” adds Eugenio Giani, president of Tuscany.

There are four measures envisaged. “We have a fund from the Ministry to be able to finance investments in ski lifts and snowmaking and we have decided that we can restore the investments that many of these damaged localities made in 2022 and therefore be able to immediately give them the money that was invested in order to give fresh resources and not worsen their situation,” says the minister. The aim is also to free up the Covid funds that some Regions have in their stomachs, but which cannot be used for other purposes and we believe we can do it quickly. The Ministry of Labor is involved in the issue of social shock absorbers because seasonal workers (for example ski instructors ndr ) cannot have the cash in derogation. «We are also working on a measure of the Monti government, at the suggestion of President Giani which I accepted, relating to the fact that 50% of the collection of the municipalities had to be reversed for disadvantaged areas, and instead in this emergency moment it would be appropriate for these resources to be able stay in the area.” Finally, the mountain tourism companies are asking, adds Antonio Barreca, managing director of Federturismo-Confindustria, «a moratorium on mortgages and taxes of at least six months, the extraordinary Cig for employees and creditor tax on the F24 paid in December».