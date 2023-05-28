Home » Aperitif Festival in Milan: talks, tastings and shows
Aperitif Festival in Milan: talks, tastings and shows

Aperitif Festival in Milan: talks, tastings and shows

Festival aperitif in Milan

Aperitif Festival in Milan: talks, tastings and shows

Festival aperitif in Milan: the event began on Friday 26 May and continues until Sunday. Talks, tastings and appointments on stage inside the Nhow Hotel in via Tortona 35: this is the program of the initiative which allows, with the “all inclusive” ticket, to visit and taste the tasting itinerary divided into over 20 stations dedicated to the pairings of the leading brands and partners. An opportunity to promote the culture of the aperitif with tastings, masterclasses, talks and multiple opportunities for musical entertainment, as reported by GamberoRosso.

Aperitif Festival: the weekend program

The program for Saturday 27 May includes a parade of internationally recognized mixologists at 11 and a Sciura Aperitif in the company of the Magnificent Perennials, the couple of famous influencers in Milanese social circles. Isabella and Marilli. Sunday 28 at 18 the astrologer and psychic Massimo Giannone stages his iconic format “Astro-appetizer”.

Festival aperitif in Milan

May 26-28, Tortona Savona District
Nhow Milan, Via Tortona, 35

