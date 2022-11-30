You can make money when other people chop their hands on Double Eleven, Feitian Moutai is waiting for you! There are also limited-time low-price discounts on seven major investment tools, not to be missed.[点击进入活动页面]

APOLLOtravel(00860) released the interim results for the 12 months ended September 30, 2022. During the period, the group achieved a revenue of HK$690 million, a year-on-year increase of 30.53%; the profit attributable to shareholders was HK$37.821 million, and the loss attributable to shareholders in the same period last year 350 million Hong Kong dollars, a year-on-year turnaround; basic earnings per share of 0.46 Hong Kong cents.

According to the announcement, during the current period, the increase in the revenue of the travel service segment was due to the licensing revenue of the in-vehicle platform licensing; and the revenue generated from the outsourcing of engineering services after the completion of the acquisition of Ideenion Automobil AG in February 2021. The increase in sales of jewelery products, watches and other merchandise was due to the improved market sentiment in the PRC. Income from loan financing remained stable.

Open an account for stock trading to enjoy benefits, deposit 188 yuan to draw a red envelope, 100% winning!