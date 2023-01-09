Aponte pigliatutto continues to grow in Italy (and in the world) through acquisitions. The TiL group, MSC’s terminal arm, through its subsidiary CSM Italia-Gate, has acquired 100% of the share capital of the Darsena Toscana (“TDT”) terminal in the port of Livorno, where 270 workers are employed. The seller is Gruppo Investimenti Portuali (Gip), a Genoese company owned by two infrastructure investment funds, InfraVia Capital Partners and Infracapital, as well as a 5% stake in the hands of the managing director, Giulio Schenone. The parties have announced that the terms of the agreement will not be disclosed, but according to the indiscretions collected in the maritime-port circles, there is talk of an outlay by Gianluigi Aponte’s group of around 130 million euros.

«The acquisition of Tdt – they say in Geneva where MSC’s headquarters are located, the world‘s leading shipowner in the container ship sector – confirms the long-term commitment of the TiL group to invest in Italy and to strengthen logistics throughout the country and in Europe, as well as strengthening connections with the rest of the world“.

Last year, the Aponte family took over Bolloré Logistics, which owns a series of port terminals in Africa, for 5.7 billion euros. TiL is one of the largest and most geographically diversified terminal companies in the world. It operates through 70 terminals located on 5 continents, along the main shipping routes of the world.

In Italy, the MSC group already controls 100% of Terminal Bettolo in Genoa, 40% of La Spezia Container Terminal, 50% of Lorenzini Terminal in Livorno, 100% of Rome Container Terminal in Civitavecchia, 100% of Conateco in Naples, 100% of Medcenter Container Terminal in Gioia Tauro, 45% of Adriatic Container Terminal in Ancona, 50% of Venice Intermodal Terminal in Marghera and 80% of Trieste Marine Terminal.