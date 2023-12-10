Apored: Isn’t the YouTube star broke after all?

Youtuber Apored in court in 2018. picture alliance / contributor

Isn’t the Youtuber Apored bankrupt?

After he uploaded a video last week in which he talked about alleged debts of 3.6 million euros, the video now turned out to be a prank.

Isn’t the Youtuber Apored bankrupt? After he uploaded a video last week in which he talked about alleged debts of 3.6 million euros, the video now turned out to be a bluff.

His cars, his clothes, his apartment, everything would be gone, he said in the first video. He would have been given his current apartment by the office. In total he would have tax debts of 3.6 million euros to the tax office. The video went through the roof. Numerous streamers reacted to Apored’s video, and Business Insider also picked up on the report at the time.

In a new video by YouTuber “Leon Machère” you can now see that the video was probably a kind of test of courage. For the format: “If you have balls”. There, Machère gives his friend Apored instructions and key points to read out – including the alleged amount of tax debts. At the end of the video, he announced that he would talk in detail about his finances in another video. The video in question has not yet been published. What his finances are actually doing remains unclear.

Apored is one of the most famous and controversial YouTubers in Germany. Almost 220,000 people follow him on YouTube, 1.4 million on Instagram and another 134,000 on the Chinese short video platform Tiktok.

Apored one of the most famous YouTubers

But Apored – whose real name is Nadim Ahadi – didn’t just make a name for himself. The influencer even had to go to prison a few years ago because of a video. In the said video, Apored positioned bags next to passers-by and ran away to capture their reaction. The message: There is a bomb in the bag. The YouTuber had to be remanded in custody and was sentenced to seven months probation and 200 hours of work for bodily harm, coercion and disturbing the public peace, according to the “Bild“ reported.

Apored in the dock in 2018. picture alliance / Malte Christians/dpa | Malte Christians

