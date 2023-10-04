Appeal from telcos to the EU: «Big tech should pay more for networks»

Listen to the audio version of the article

An open letter that will be sent to the European Commission and the members of the European Parliament. Europe’s largest telecommunications companies are calling on the EU to force Big Tech to pay a “fair” fee for the use of their networks. «Without the necessary investments, the European “Digital Decade” will end up failing. Future investments are under strong pressure and regulatory action is necessary to guarantee them”, we read in this open letter seen by Il Sole 24 Ore and sent by 20 CEOs of the main European telcos.

The appeal of the telcos

It is not the first time that the CEOs of the main groups have launched this appeal. Now, in the last letter, among these are Margherita della Valle, CEO of Vodafone Group; Pietro Labriola, CEO Tim; José María Alvarez Pallete, Chairman and CEO, Telefónica; Timotheus Höttges, CEO, Deutsche Telekom; Christian Salbaing, Deputy Chairman, Hutchison Europe and all the heads of the main telephone companies

Monster investments

«Today – they write – we ask EU politicians to review the current regulatory framework of telecommunications and to allow Europe to have industrial champions to compete on a global level». And again: «the key to this debate is investments. The EU estimates that at least €174 billion in new investments will be needed by 2030 to reach connectivity goals. The telecommunications sector is currently not strong enough to cope.”

Il «fair share»

Basically, data traffic is growing, at a rate of 20-30% every year, and there are a handful of big tech companies absorbing it. This is why the major telecommunications companies ask the EU «to guarantee a fair contribution from those companies that benefit most from the infrastructures we build and manage. Such a mechanism should only target the largest traffic generators, excluding the smaller ones. It could include accountability and transparency on contributions received so that operators invest directly in Europe’s digital infrastructure.”