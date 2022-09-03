Original title: Apple 14 is priced from 6699 yuan, it is still 13 incense, when is it more suitable to buy iPhone 13

In a few days, the Apple 14 series will be released. Some netizens have exposed the promotional image of a mobile phone store. The iPhone 14 starts at 6,699 yuan, and the Pro version starts at 9,899 yuan. In this regard, many netizens shouted that they could not afford it.

However, the fruit powder that is said to be unaffordable will still pay for it after the release of the iPhone 14 series. Thinking that a few years ago, the iPhone XR with an LCD screen started at 6,499 yuan, and many people were still rushing to buy it. For consumers, after the price increase of all Apple 14 series is 1,000 yuan, the iPhone 13 is more cost-effective, which seems to confirm the famous online sentence that is still 13 incense.

In fact, the reason why netizens say Apple 13 is fragrant is because there is not much upgrade in the hardware configuration of Apple 14 series mobile phones. Although the product has not been released yet, the configuration exposed by various great gods is basically a real hammer. Specifically, the iPhone 14 series cut the mini version of the small screen and added the Max version.

Among them, the iPhone 14 and Max versions are equipped with a full-blooded A15 chip and use an OLED screen, but do not support high brushing. In terms of photography, it is still the ancestral 12-megapixel main camera, and the improvement is not large. The fast charge is still 20W, and the battery capacity may be slightly improved.

It is not difficult to see that the three core configurations of chip, screen and camera have not been upgraded, and it is difficult to open the gap with the iPhone 13 in terms of performance and photography. Moreover, the price of iPhone 13 has now dropped to around 5,000 yuan, and some e-commerce platforms have fallen below 5,000 yuan.

The price difference is nearly 2,000 yuan, and the performance gap is negligible. The iPhone 13 is definitely the most worthwhile Apple phone in 2022. You must know that the A15 chip of the residual blood version will not fall behind after 2 years of use. Why should consumers buy the iPhone 14 without upgraded hardware? Of course, the hardware upgrade of the iPhone14 Pro series is relatively large, the chip is upgraded to A16 chip, using TSMC’s 4nm manufacturing process, the main camera is upgraded to 48 million pixels, and the screen also supports a high refresh rate. It is also reported that the Apple 14 Pro series fast charging will also be upgraded to 30W, which opens the gap with the normal version. More importantly, Apple’s 14 series mobile phones have also widened the gap in price. According to rumors on the Internet, the iPhone 14 Pro starts at 9,899 yuan, which is more than 2,000 yuan more expensive than the previous generation. Even if the storage is upgraded to 256G, the price is more than 1,000 yuan more expensive than the previous generation. Comprehensive comparison is not difficult to find that even if the Apple 14 series does not increase in price, the iPhone 13 is also the first choice for high cost performance. The question is, when is it more appropriate to start? Judging from the past price changes, it is more appropriate to buy the iPhone 13 now. See also Chip crisis, Intel invests 80 billion euros in Europe and focuses (also) on Italy On the one hand, if you buy the iPhone 13 from Apple’s official website, you will enjoy the price guarantee service. On the other hand, major e-commerce platforms are clearing inventory to make way for new products, and the current price is even cheaper than the price after the release of Apple 14, because they are anxious to clear the inventory. Of course, if you are not in a hurry, it is more suitable to start with the iPhone 13 on Double 11.Return to Sohu, see more

