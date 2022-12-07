© Reuters. Apple abandons the “ceiling” of fully autonomous driving: the current technology is not enough to delay the release time by one year



SHANGHAI, Dec. 7 (Editor Huang Junzhi) Apple Inc. has scaled back its ambitious self-driving plans for future electric vehicles and pushed back the vehicle’s target launch date by about a year to 2026, according to people familiar with the matter. .

The car project, known internally as Project Titan, has been on hold for the past few months as Apple executives grapple with the reality that the current state of the art won’t make it possible for Apple to build an unimaginable car. A vision of a fully autonomous car with a steering wheel or pedals.

Apple’s previous vision for this car was to provide “L5-level autonomous driving”, that is, the unmanned driving system completes all driving operations, there is no need for a safety driver in the car, and there are no restrictions on road and environmental conditions, that is, the unmanned driving system The vehicle can be driven under any conditions. This is the pinnacle of self-driving technology, and no automaker has ever reached it.

In view of this, the person familiar with the matter said that Apple is currently undergoing a major shift, that is, planning a less ambitious design. Autopilot function.

The latest changes underscore the challenges Apple faces in moving into entirely new product categories and overcoming technical hurdles. Some of the world‘s largest companies also suffer from these technical challenges. The secretive project, which has been underway for years, is intended to be another major source of revenue for Apple, but will also test the iPhone maker’s capabilities.

Apple currently plans to develop a car that would allow drivers to engage in other activities on the highway, such as watching a movie or playing a game, and send warnings when they are approaching city streets or inclement weather, giving drivers plenty of time to switch to manual controls . The plan currently discussed by the company is to launch the feature in the North American market first, and then gradually improve the product and expand the market.

Affected by the news, Apple’s stock price closed down 2.54% on Tuesday. So far this year, Apple’s stock price has fallen by more than 21%. Still, that performance was better than most of the stocks in the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index.

Apple had previously expected each car to cost more than $120,000, but is now aiming to sell it for less than $100,000, the same price as Tesla’s base Model S and Mercedes-Benz’s, according to people familiar with the matter. EQS is about the same.

However, at present, the Apple car is still in the “pre-prototype” stage. Apple’s goal is to have the design ready next year and complete the function setting by the end of 2024. It is expected to test the car in 2025 and finally release it in 2026.