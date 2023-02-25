Home Business Apple accurately distinguishes between the standard version and the Pro version! The iPhone 15 Pro has a deep red color scheme: don’t be afraid to hit your face – yqqlm
Apple accurately distinguishes between the standard version and the Pro version! The iPhone 15 Pro has a deep red color scheme: don't be afraid to hit your face

Apple accurately distinguishes between the standard version and the Pro version! The iPhone 15 Pro has a deep red color scheme: don’t be afraid to hit your face – yqqlm

Apple accurately distinguishes between the standard version and the Pro version! iPhone 15 Pro has a dark red color scheme: not afraid of bumping into the face

Although there are not too many color schemes for the iPhone, every time a new color scheme is released, it will be sold out.

Recently, foreign media once again revealed that the iPhone 15 Pro series will add a new dark red color scheme, the color tone is close to Burgundy (Burgundy), and Apple should describe it as a dark brown (dark sienna) color scheme after it is released.

In addition, the standard version of the iPhone 15 will also add dark pink and light blue colors, which Apple will officially describe as telemagenta and picton blue after the launch. blue).

And other classic color matching should be released together,For example, the Pro model will have gold, space gray and silver, and the standard version will have red, black and white.

But there is one thing to say, if the news about this color scheme is true, the dark pink of the standard version is indeed a bit “reported”. Just looking at the picture, it feels a bit like a Barbie fan. Why don’t you listen to the user’s voice and change it to light pink and dark blue? color it.

In addition, subject to new EU regulations, Apple was forced to replace the iPhone 15 series Lightning interface with a Type-C interface, but rumors may be divided into two versions, and the iPhone 15 Pro series will adopt wired high-speed transmission specifications.

The standard version series will use the same wired transmission speed specification as the current Lightning port, that is, the USB2.0 transmission rate.

Moreover, Apple has made a USB-C chip itself, which will be used in this year’s iPhone and MFI-certified peripheral settings. This means that even if the iPhone 15 uses a Type-C charging interface, it cannot use the data cable of an Android phone. If you want to buy a new Apple data cable, you need to buy it from Apple’s official website or from an MFI-certified accessory manufacturer.

In short, there are news about the iPhone 15 series basically every day, but everything has not yet been determined until the day of the press conference. Everyone can eat melons rationally during this period.

