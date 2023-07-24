Apple: aims to produce 85 million iPhone 15

Apple has set a goal of producing about 85 million iPhone 15s this year, a figure in line with that of the previous year, according to anonymous sources reported by Bloomberg.

The move is aimed at keeping shipments steady despite turmoil in the global economy and an expected contraction in the smartphone market. A possible price increase for the Pro models could also help increase overall revenue.

The success of Apple, the most capitalized company in the world, has repercussions on the global economy, fueling the business of thousands of suppliers and supporting the employment of millions of people, from the United States to China, from Vietnam to India. Apple shares are up nearly 50% this year, pushing the market capitalization to $3 trillion. However, Apple and its competitors are grappling with a sharp drop in demand for electronics, from smartphones to computers, due to rising prices and economic uncertainty.

Apple’s manufacturing agenda is closely monitored due to the company’s vast impact. Some of the world‘s largest companies, from Samsung Electronics to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. to Foxconn Technology Group, depend on the iPhone business to drive growth and margins. Apple announced it would stop disclosing specific shipment numbers in 2018, to shift investor attention to more predictable businesses like the App Store. Despite some production challenges and lower demand for the base models, the company has compensated with increased orders for the Pro models.

