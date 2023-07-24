Home » Apple: aims to produce 85 million iPhone 15
Business

Apple: aims to produce 85 million iPhone 15

by admin
Apple: aims to produce 85 million iPhone 15

Apple has set a goal of producing about 85 million iPhone 15s this year, a figure in line with that of the previous year, according to anonymous sources reported by Bloomberg.

The move is aimed at keeping shipments steady despite turmoil in the global economy and an expected contraction in the smartphone market. A possible price increase for the Pro models could also help increase overall revenue.

The success of Apple, the most capitalized company in the world, has repercussions on the global economy, fueling the business of thousands of suppliers and supporting the employment of millions of people, from the United States to China, from Vietnam to India. Apple shares are up nearly 50% this year, pushing the market capitalization to $3 trillion. However, Apple and its competitors are grappling with a sharp drop in demand for electronics, from smartphones to computers, due to rising prices and economic uncertainty.

Apple’s manufacturing agenda is closely monitored due to the company’s vast impact. Some of the world‘s largest companies, from Samsung Electronics to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. to Foxconn Technology Group, depend on the iPhone business to drive growth and margins. Apple announced it would stop disclosing specific shipment numbers in 2018, to shift investor attention to more predictable businesses like the App Store. Despite some production challenges and lower demand for the base models, the company has compensated with increased orders for the Pro models.

See also  Rheinmetall was still doing business with Russia months after the war began

You may also like

Indian billionaire buys Russian villa for 130 million...

Spain, Ibiza’s Pacha sold for 320 million to...

Promoting High-Level Technological Self-Reliance: The Rise of “Little...

“Repartee is a matter of attitude”

Declining Value of Cuban Peso and Rising MLC:...

Stock trader with a success rate of over...

Energy, consumption down by 5% in the first...

Japan Struggles to Fight Deflation: Mizuho Predicts Limited...

“After four years of socialism, one would have...

Stellantis-ministry-union table: Urso, resources also from Pnrr review

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy