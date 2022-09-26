Home Business Apple AirPods Pro 2 users report that they have random disconnection problems_iPhone_Display_Bug
Apple AirPods Pro 2 users report that they have random disconnection problems

Apple AirPods Pro 2 users report that they have random disconnection problems_iPhone_Display_Bug

IT House reported on September 26th, according to macrumors, some Apple AirPods Pro 2 users reported that this headset will randomly disconnect from the device when listening to music or watching videos, whether it is an iPhone or an iPad. This happens.

There are also feedback from some users that there may be a bug in the phone showing that the AirPods Pro is connected but not actually. IT Home reminds that these problems occur occasionally or randomly, and no specific cause has been found yet, and Apple has not given a clear fix.

I’ve been randomly disconnecting from my iPhone all day. Sometimes it shows them connected but the sound doesn’t come through so I have to reconnect them. Hopefully this is just a software issue.

I also have connection issues. Similar to others, sometimes it shows connected to my iPhone in the settings, but only through the iPhone and doesn’t play audio through the AirPods, and the AirPods don’t show the drop-down shadow.

It is worth mentioning that such problems have even been reported as early as the first-generation AirPods Pro launched in 2019, and the new generation of “AirPods Pro” was launched three years later than the original generation. This bug still exists, so many users expressed disappointment .

Deliveries of the new “AirPods Pro 2” began on Friday, and it’s unclear how widespread the bug is. You can try to update AirPods Pro and iPhone to the latest firmware and iOS version when you encounter similar problems. The latest firmware version of the second-generation AirPods Pro is 5A377.Return to Sohu, see more

