Apple, Amazon and stock annuity in the podcast Life with stocks

In this episode we take stock of the quarterly season. We look at what the numbers that have been presented over the past few days and weeks tell us. We pick two companies. They are two of the most valuable and hotly debated in the world: Amazon and Apple. True to the motto: Everything has been said, but not by everyone. But it shouldn’t just be about quarters. We take a broader view of the two heavyweights and clarify how Apple in particular has developed substantially operationally.

Then it’s about Warren Buffett and the question of why he continues to buy US government bonds in a relaxed manner. We also talk about an important personal matter: Alfred Platow from Ökoworld – a veteran and pioneer – has to go. We explain what the departure means.

Thick boards, short legs: 200 billion euros for the generation capital – what Christian Lindner’s mega-savings plan (does not) do (approx. Min. 2)

see the whole: Interim balance of the reporting season – and how private shareholders counter the flood of numbers in a sensible way (approx. Min. 8)

A question of size: Services instead of hardware – how Apple is reinventing itself, why ETF investors overestimate the US cluster and why stock-based compensation is also a cost (approx. Min. 13)

The Oracle speaks: “There are things not to worry about” – why Warren Buffett remains relaxed buying US Treasuries (approx. Min. 28)

Last Call: The expulsion of the climate glue buddy – why Ökoworld pioneer Alfred Platow only sees his green money machine from the outside (approx. Min. 28)