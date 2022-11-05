Apple, Amazon, etc. freeze hiring Musk and layoffs have no choice!The decline of U.S. tech companies begins

The cold winter of American technology companies is coming, and it is more tragic than expected.

Apple has now suspended hiring for many jobs other than research and development, a move that further escalates a plan to shrink its budget next year.

Amazon.com, the world‘s largest online retailer, has announced that it has decided to suspend new hires due to the deteriorating macroeconomic outlook. Earlier last month, the company announced that it would freeze hiring in its retail business.

Beth Galetti, senior vice president of Amazon, said in a statement on the company’s official website that due to the high uncertainty of the macro economy and the rapid expansion of staff in previous years, the company decided to suspend the addition of new recruiting positions.

Qualcomm, Facebook parent company Meta, etc. have made the same decision. After its latest earnings report, Qualcomm announced that it had frozen employee hiring and would take more cost-cutting measures if necessary.

In addition, Musk has laid off 50% of Twitter’s staff (more than 3,000 people), and companies such as Intel, Microsoft, and Google have also joined the layoffs, and American technology companies have fallen into a dilemma overnight.

In response, Musk tweeted: “Regarding Twitter layoffs, unfortunately, when the company is losing more than $4 million a day, there is no choice. Everyone who leaves gets 3 months of Severance, which is 50% higher than required by law.”

In fact, at the beginning of this year, many US technology companies took steps to control costs. But it turns out that now the tech giants think they need to take more drastic measures to cut spending. According to Bloomberg, layoff announcements in the United States in October increased by as much as 48% year-on-year, and more layoffs are “on the way.”

The Wall Street Journal believes that the freeze on hiring, layoffs and cost cuts underscores that the tech industry may have been overextended as the pandemic brought prosperity.

