Apple and Amazon beat expectations. The Apple is close to 82 billion in revenues

Apple and Amazon beat expectations. The Apple is close to 82 billion in revenues

Apple, services push the accounts: quarter with almost 82 billion in revenues and a profit of 19.9 billion

The two American giants, Apple e Amazonbeat market expectations. But the iPhones are no longer popular in Apple: sales are declining for the umpteenth quarter. The tech giant closed the third quarter of the 2022-2023 fiscal year with sales and profits higher than investors’ expectations, despite the diversphone drops, apart from the strong performance of the Chinese market which offset the global decline of the smartphone market. Specifically, Apple has registered a sales you seem to 81.8 billion dollars (-1.4% year on year) and a earning per share climbed by 5% al $1.26. Overall, theNet income of the group in the third quarter ended last July 1 was equal to 19.9 billion (+2%).

Analysts had expected revenue of $81.69 billion and earnings of $1.19 per share. iPhone sales, on the other hand, slightly missed analysts’ estimates, offset however by sales in the services segment containing Apple TV+ and sales in China which grew 8% year over year.

