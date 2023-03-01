Apple: GoerTek’s prophecy. No more made in China, towards made in India

GoerTek, manufacturer of Apple’s AirPods, is convinced that the die has been cast, and that several Chinese suppliers will be leaving China, preferring other destinations, India first.

Maybe Apple isn’t ready to give up on China just yet, though the repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic and the ongoing tensions between Beijing and Washington.

But GoerTek indicates that there are several Chinese suppliers of the iPhone giant that would be ready to move their production capacity outside the country, much faster than expected.

AirPods manufacturer as well as Quest virtual reality headsets for PSVR devices from Meta Platforms and SonyGoerTek is one of many groups that are exploring other places beyond his native China.

The company produces most of the used gadgets around the world, from iPhones to PlayStations.

The vice president Kazuyoshi Yoshinaga has already stated in an interview that the company is investing 280 million dollars in a new plant in Vietnam, estimating an expansion into India.

Among other things, the manager underlined that US tech companies have exerted strong pressure for producers such as GoerTek to explore alternative sites to China.

Apple Suppliers: More than 100,000 jobs created in India

It should also be said that, through its suppliers, according to a report published by Business Standard, Apple would have created more than 100,000 jobs in the last 19 months.

Within the schemes Production Linked Incentive (PLI)launched by the Indian government led by Prime Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi and aimed at creating job opportunities by supporting local manufacturing production, the new jobs were created above all by Taiwanese companies.

It would notably have been Apple’s three Taiwanese suppliers known to assemble iPhones – Taiwan giant Foxconn known as Hon Hai, Pegatron and Wistron – to create 60% of new jobs: 35,500 would have been created by Foxconn alone; Pegatron would have created 14,000.

Manager Goertek: il trend made in Vietnam e India

In addition to the Taiwanese multinationals, Apple’s Chinese suppliers are also increasingly focusing on the made in India and Vietnam, and less and less on made in China.

To confirm it was precisely the vice president of Goertek (Chinese giant) Kazuyoshi Yoshinagawho oversees GoerTek’s Vietnamese operations from the northern province of Bac Ninh, said:

“As of last month, many customers visit us almost every day,” he said, speaking from the offices of GoerTekwhich occupy the vast industrial complex north of Hanoi.

The topic that dominates the discussions is the following: “When can you leave?”

GoerTek has been listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange since May of 2008.

The expanding conflict between the United States and China, which began with a trade war and then expanded to encompass large bans on the exchange of chips and capital, it is forcing a rethink of the electronics industry’s decades-old supply chain.

Apple did not comment the possible possibility of diversifying production outside Chinacarefully avoiding suggesting that it might scale back its investments in China, where it has built an ecosystem centered around companies like GoerTek and Foxconn Technology Groupwhich collectively employ millions of people.

Behind the scenes though, 9 out of 10 of Apple’s top suppliers could prepare large-scale transfers in countries like India, which is offering incentives to promote the initiative Make in India by Narendra Modi.

Bloomberg Intelligence estimates it could take eight years to move only 10% of Apple’s production capacity outside of China.

But the GoerTek executive says the move could be much faster.

Most Chinese technology manufacturers are under the same pressure.

“I would say that currently 90% of them are looking at this” option, added Yoshinaga, noting that “India is at the top of customers’ wish list, both as a market and as a production base.

“We receive inquiries from our customers almost every month. Are you planning an expansion into India?“Ha detto Yoshinaga.

And sure, if Apple “decides to launch production lines in India, we could seriously think about it. We are currently focusing on the development of our production facilities in Vietnam“.

GoerTek started its operations in Vietnam about ten years ago to produce hearing products upon request by Samsung Electronics Co.

The supplier now operates eight factories in the country and it plans to double its local workforce to 40,000 already in May to prepare for Christmas, said Yoshinaga.

At the moment Vietnam is the company’s only manufacturing site outside of China.

GoerTek, which estimates of produce virtual reality headsets in Vietnam starting in 2024, it expects the Southeast Asian country to produce more than half of its global revenues in three years, up from the current third.

The company is also asking its suppliers to explore northern Vietnam to open new factories.

For the moment, Vietnam remains an interesting place. Apple may want to make the country a manufacturing center for AirPods, iPads and MacBooks.

AirPods orders are dominated by GoerTek and the other Chinese firm Luxshare Precision Industry Co. which also has a complex in northern Vietnam.