Apple and the half $3 trillion: here we are. The title makes history

Apple: here we are now. The market capitalization of Big Tech USA, also known as the iPhone giant, is about to reach the long-awaited milestone of $3 trillion. Three trillion dollars, $3,000 billion: while some even dream of the 4 trillion target, AAPL stock continues to ring new record values.

An article by Reuters talks about the rise in Apple shares, recalling how the group’s prices tested a new historical record yesterday.

AAPL stock closed the day before the session up 0.6%, at $189.25: yet another buy boosted the market capitalization to 2.98 trillion, according to data compiled by Refinitiv.

Apple closed at its closing high for the second consecutive session. In reality, the $3 trillion target has already been achieved and even surpassed by the American giant, and even quite some time ago: to be precise, during the session of January 3, 2022, more than a year ago, in correspondence of the intraday high touched by the stock.

The race for the title, after a 2022 to forget for the entire technology sector, has accelerated the pace since the beginning of the year, thanks to the fever that exploded on AI (artificial intelligence), or even AI in Italian (artificial intelligence).

The great bet on AI has led the Nasdaq to fly by around 30% YTD: always the buys on hi-tech stocks have also made the fortune of the S&P 500, which has jumped by 14% since the beginning of 2023.

Apple wasn’t even the most popular stock of this 2023: its rally equal to + 46% YTD in fact pales in the face of what was another stock market miracle: the Nvidia stock.

The shares of the American Big Tech, seen as a big bet in a context of AI euphoria, led the semiconductor group’s capitalization to soar by 185% YTD. Result: the company was the first active in the chip business to enter the $1 trillion Olympus, that is the Olympus of those Wall Street heavyweights who saw their market value reach the coveted $1 trillion threshold.

This threshold, Apple has reached and exceeded a long time ago, as well as exceeded the target of $ 2 trillion. The mission now is to surpass the 3 trillion mark, at a time when the other big bet bears the name of augmented reality.

On June 5, Apple launched its first headset for virtual and augmented reality: a bet that the Reuters article considers the riskiest since the launch of the iPhone, which took place more than ten years ago.

Apple continues to confirm itself, first of all, the great bet of a large number of investors, thanks to its reputation, which makes the stock a sort of “safe asset” on which to focus in moments like the current one, characterized by a high level of uncertainty global economy.

It is worth mentioning that the iPhones themselves have been considered an investment asset to bet on in Turkey.

Indicative was the rush to buy iPhones that took place in the country led by Recep Tayyip Erdogan, now in his third term, at the end of 2021 when, in the midst of the crash of the Turkish lira triggered by the president’s delusions about interest rates, the fever to grab the smartphones of the US giant, considered as a safe haven.

Apple’s last quarter was certainly not exciting. In fact, the financial statements highlighted a drop in both profits and turnover of Big Tech USA. However, the numbers were better than expected, highlighting, among other things, iPhone sales at record levels

