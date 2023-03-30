The keynote will take place on June 5th at Apple Park. Apple is offering the remainder of the event in an online format. The focus is on the operating systems iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS.

Apple has announced its annual developer conference. The Worldwide Developer Conference 2023 (WWDC) takes place from June 5th to 9th according to the company “in an online format”. However, developers and students can celebrate the opening on site in Apple Park.

Apple has so far made little information about the program. The focus should be on the latest developments for iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS. Among other things, Apple is expected to introduce a new version for each operating system, including iOS 17 and macOS 14. The iPhone manufacturer could also introduce the long-supposed augmented reality headset, which media reports say was recently demonstrated to Apple executives.

Participation for developers and students is free

But Apple could also present new Mac hardware or even a new generation of M processors. In 2022, the company announced the M2 chip and updates to MacBook Air and MacBook Pro at WWDC.

Participation in the conference is free for developers. In addition to the keynote and the so-called State-of-the-Union presentations, which will be held on site in Apple Park, the program includes online sessions and one-on-one labs. According to Apple, only a limited number of places are available for the on-site events. Apple accepts registrations via its developer website or the developer app.

“WWDC is one of our happiest times of the year at Apple because it provides an opportunity to connect with the talented developers from around the world that make this community so exceptional,” said Susan Prescott, vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations at Apple. “WWDC23 will be our biggest and most exciting event yet and we can’t wait to see many participants online or in person at this very special event!”