Sina Digital News August 31 morning news, Apple’s “Super Prospect” special event at 1 am Beijing time on September 8 is expected to bring iPhone 14 / Pro series, Apple Watch Series 8 and other new products, as well as iOS 16 officially launched. edition launch.

There are rumors about the new Apple Watch Series 8 offering a new red color option, with no delay expected.

In a tweet earlier today, whistleblower ShrimpApplePro stated that the “Apple Watch Series 8” will continue to be available in 41mm and 45mm case sizes, the same as the Apple Watch Series 7.

In previous reports on the “Apple Watch Series 8” color options, the leaker added that the device’s (PRODUCT)RED option will be “the new red.”

The Apple Watch Series 8 is expected to offer fewer color options than the Series 7. It may only be available in Midnight, Starlight, and the new red and silver that were revealed, with no Blue and Green options for the Series 7.

It is understood that the box of the Apple Watch Series 8‌ also has the same design as the ‌Apple Watch Series 7‌, but with more glue on the pull tab.

The purpose of the change is to leave a glue trail when the label is torn, thus clearly confirming that the box has been opened. The adjusted packaging should also work for the iPhone 14 series as well.

Last year, the “Apple Watch Series 7” was launched nearly a month after its release, but encountered delays in shipments. ShrimpApplePro said the “Apple Watch Series 8” is well stocked and there should be no shipping delays at launch.