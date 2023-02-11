Home Business Apple can’t help but refute Jobs’ daughter’s complaint: iPhone 14 is better than iPhone 13 Pro – small tech news
After the iPhone 14 was released last year, a social post from Eve Jobs, the daughter of Apple’s late founder Jobs, aroused attention. She suggested that the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 13 are exactly the same.

This is not too much to say. After all, both are A15 processors and 6.1-inch small notch screens. If you don’t study carefully, the difference is really small.

Although Apple did not respond immediately, but just recently, Richard Dinh, the senior director in charge of iPhone design, finally spoke. In addition to refuting Jobs’ daughter, he even believes that the iPhone 14 is more worth buying than the iPhone 13 Pro.

Dinh’s reason is that the iPhone 14 has a longer battery life and greatly improves the convenience of repair. It is no longer necessary to remove the display screen first when disassembling the phone, but just remove it from the back cover.

Not to mention that the iPhone 14 is lighter and also supports satellite SOS communication functions.

Dinh emphasized that each generation of iPhone does not continue the same formula, but actually always improves performance, experience, weight, battery life, etc.

