Apple used to have great ambitions for autonomous driving, but due to difficulties in research and development, unstable team and other reasons, Apple Car has not been launched for a long time.

According to informed sources,Since it is difficult to achieve fully autonomous driving under the current technical conditions, Apple will give up the production of “L5 level” fully automatic driving vehicles.

Apple plans instead to make more traditional cars with steering wheels and pedalsbut it also has certain automatic driving functions, and only supports fully automatic driving on highways.

This also means that Apple Car needs the driver to intervene on other roads, for example, when it encounters bad weather or is close to a densely populated area, the vehicle will switch to manual driving mode in advance.

It is good for Apple to give up the “L5 level” automatic driving for the time being, and start the road test cautiously. Although the development is relatively slow, it is obviously much more stable than the rush to implement automatic driving.

It is reported thatApple Car will have a series of custom lidar sensorsproviding positioning information, lane data, and relative orientation to people and objects for the car.

It is said that Apple aims to bring its price below $100,000 (about 700,000 yuan)which has an impact on new energy automakers such as Tesla.