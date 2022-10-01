Apple CEO Tim Cook has been touring Europe this week, giving interviews to various media publications. Augmented reality has been a topic of discussion for Cook, and it’s a topic he raised again in an interview with Dutch publication Bright (part of RTL News ).

“I think AR is a profound technology that will impact everything,” Cook said, echoing comments he made in Italy earlier this week. “Like I said, we really have to look back and think about how we used to live without AR.”

Cook continued: “It won’t be long before we’ll be living in a world without augmented reality and wondering how we do it. But virtual reality has its uses too, it’s immersive, but it It’s not a replacement for real life. It’s something you can really immerse yourself in. And that can be used in a good way. But I don’t think you want to spend your whole life that way. VR is suitable for certain periods of time , so I don’t object, but it’s not a good way to communicate, but that’s my take on it.”

Regarding Facebook’s “metaverse,” Cook said that people’s understanding of a product matters. “I’m really not sure what the average person can tell you about the metaverse,” he added. Metaverse is a term that predates Facebook and was first used in the science fiction novel Avalanche, but Facebook has embraced it and even renamed the company “Meta”. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the company is committed to developing a “metaverse,” the digital reality of the future.

Apple is hard at work on its own virtual and augmented reality headsets, expected to be released in 2023, followed by AR “Apple Glasses” likely in 2024, but Cook has made it clear that Apple doesn’t want to keep people away from actual reality.

As he often does, Cook also spoke about the importance of programming as a lingua franca, and he also touched on topics like climate change, waste recycling, and more.

The full text of Cook’s interview can be read on Bright’s website:

https://www.rtlnieuws.nl/tech/artikel/5336713/apple-ceo-topman-tim-cook-interview-augmented-reality-onderwijs-programmeren

Cook also visited AFC Richmond this week in London, the virtual team for the series “Football Coach”; in Italy he was awarded an honours degree in innovation and international management; in Germany he attended an Oktoberfest and met with developers.