The company also last week changed the MacBook description from “notebooks” to “laptops” as the Mac completes the transition to Apple’s custom chips. Although both words have the meaning of “laptop”, the focus is slightly different. The Cupertino tech giant currently has only two Intel Mac product lines on sale, a Mac mini mainframe and a Mac Pro workstation.

access: Apple Online Store (China) – Mac

Even so, Apple did not answer the question – how exactly does the company define a “computer”?

According to 9to5Mac, all user-facing products appear to be moving towards the “laptop” naming method for laptops.

Apple’s online store product pages, articles in the support knowledge base, and even operating system updates have begun to reflect this “brand update.”

In addition, for macOS Ventura, which is still in beta, when you set up a new MacBook Air / MacBook Pro, it will also be called “So-and-so’s Laptop” instead of “So-and-so’s Laptop” by default. MacBook”.

While this change won’t affect people buying a Mac, it’s interesting to see why the company waited until this moment to change its mind?

After all, a few years ago, Apple questioned “what’s a computer?” in its iPad Pro advertising campaign.

Because of this, many serious netizens wonder what the difference is in the transition from “Mac notebook” to “Mac laptop”?

9toMac adds: While many PC makers refer to their portable computers as “notebooks,” Apple wants to differentiate the MacBook by calling it a “laptop.”

After looking through the Oxford Dictionaries, we find laptop and notebook [computer] It’s the same word, a small computer that runs on batteries and is easy to carry.

Finally, in the era of Apple Silicon self-developed chips, Apple has given more industrial design concepts to its MacBook product line.

For high-end MacBook Pro models, for example, the company introduced mini-LED display panels and new ports.

In the MacBook Air product line, the company has finally brought back the MagSafe magnetic charging port, and the battery life performance has been significantly improved.

Embarrassingly, after Apple brought such a great update to the MacBook lineup, many customers began to question “what’s the use of the iPad?”

The main reason is the pricing of high-end iPad Pro tablets, which can be the same as or even more expensive than Mac laptops.