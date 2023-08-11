Apple claims sole ownership of this apple

Apple claims sole claim to this apple – now the tech group is getting justice in court

Apple wins a bizarre trademark dispute. Unlike the trademark authority, the iconic Granny Smith apple is not common property for the Federal Administrative Court.

The green Granny Smith apple originally belonged to the Beatles label Apple Records. Today, Apple holds the rights to it.

Bild: www.alamy.com

Who owns the figurative mark of an ordinary apple? The US tech group Apple and the Swiss Institute for Intellectual Property have been arguing about this question since 2017. It is about one of the most famous apples in contemporary history. The fruit of the impetus from Beatles recordings and their record label Apple Records is well known to a wide audience. Years ago, the tech giant secured the rights to this iconic green specimen of the Granny Smith strain.

